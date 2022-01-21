Wallace E. “Wally” Dunks

Wally will always be known for his big heart, big laugh, and big dogs!
Wally and his wife Patsy Dunks moved to Canyon Lake just a few years ago, to be closer to their son, John Dunks and his wife Debbie, and their daughter Betsy Addison and her husband Mickey. Their oldest son Andy Dunks and his wife Julie live in Virginia.
He is also blessed with eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Wally was an avid hunter and fisherman, Master Mason, and he also knew his way around the square-dance floor! Wally spent many years living in Lufkin, Texas serving as the store manager for Sears, and then followed his passion as a licensed conceal carry and hunter’s education instructor. He was an active member of the Lufkin United Methodist Church and the Lufkin Rotary Club. While in Lufkin, Wally also developed an appreciation for German Shephard dogs as both companions and service animals. His back porch and coffee pot were always in use; there was a standing invitation to everyone for an afternoon chat, or one of his regular gumbo or barbeque feasts! Wally loved to feed people, and he never knew a stranger! Wally was the son of Wallace and Margaret Dunks previously of Kerrville, Tx, and brother to sister Kay Courtney of Midland, Tx and Jimmy Dunks of Austin, Tx. He rejoices now in the resurrected life of Christ!
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to 4 Paws for Ability at 207 Dayton Ave, Xenia, Ohio 45385, or Hope Hospice at https://hopehospice.net/donate.
