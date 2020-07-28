David Ray Brittain, age 64, of Kennard, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at CHI St. Luke’s Hospital in Lufkin. David was born November 5, 1955 in Refugio, Texas to parents, Leslie Marvin Brittain and Juanita Faye Bowen. David was a 1974 graduate of Kennard High School and then served in the United States Marines from 1974 to 1978. He went through Boot Camp in San Diego, CA and was stationed at Camp Legeune, NC traveling in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, England, Belgium, Germany, Okinawa, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea. After serving his last four months at Camp Pendleton, he received an honorable discharge with the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal. He was a mechanic in Crockett for twenty-five before going to work for Lufkin Industries as a gear cutter where he worked for fifteen years. David was a member of the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Kennard.
David is survived by wife, Susan Hill Brittain of Kennard; sons, Jeremy Brittain of Kennard, Nathan Brittain of Kennard; sisters, Wanda Cummings of Glen Rose, Leslie Mangold of Berthoud, CO; brother, Donald Brittain and wife, Jeanne of Crockett; numerous other relatives. He was preceded in death by parents, Leslie and Juanita Brittain; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dean and Lorena Hill; niece, Kelley Mangold.
Graveside funeral services for David Ray Brittain will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in the Hill Cemetery with Brother Terry Gibson and Brother Linley Ham officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hill Cemetery c/o Russell Hill, 8825 FM 2781, Kennard, TX 75847.
Callaway-Allee Funeral Home, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.