Mr. Don Harvey Vaughn, age 75, of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at CHI St. Luke’s Medical Center in San Augustine, Texas.
He was born June 3, 1946. in Galveston, Texas, to parents Peggy (Burnett) and Harvey Vaughn. Don lived in the Huntington area of Angelina County, Texas, for most of his life before moving to San Augustine County in recent years. He graduated from Huntington High School and later served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Don worked several years as a draftsman at the paper mill in Lufkin, Texas, and later was an inspector with Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) before retirement. Don enjoyed being outdoors and participating in outdoor activities. He had especially strong love for all animals.
He had been an active member of Huntington’s First Baptist Church, having taught classes there. Don was a member of the Masonic Lodge, had served as a Boy Scouts leader, and faithfully supported many community organizations and causes.
His survivors include his wife, Martha Ann (Bobbitt) Vaughn of San Augustine County, Texas; his sons, Donald Vaughn and wife, Stefanie, and Darin Vaughn, all of Huntington, Texas; grandchildren, Linzey Noel of Lufkin, Texas, Macey Hill of Euless, Texas, and Evan Vaughn and Lilly Vaughn, both of Huntington, Texas; and a host of great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Hackett; his father, Harvey Vaughn; and his aunt and uncle who were like parents to him, Evelyn and C.D. Lewis.
Memorial services will be held at the graveside at 2:00 p.m. Monday, January 31, 2022, at Bobbitt Cemetery, located on FM 1751 South in San Augustine County, Texas, with Bro. Greg Denman officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.