Richard T. Sampley
Memorial graveside services for Richard T. Sampley, 45, of Huntington, will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Huntington Oddfellow Cemetery with Bro. Ty Phillips officiating.
Mr. Sampley was born November 28, 1974 in Ozark, Arkansas, to Danny Ray Sampley and Betty Jean (Hancock) LaClair, and died Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Sampley served in the United States Army and spent one tour in Iraq. He enjoyed fishing and cooking for his family. Mr. Sampley loved music, a good joke, and playing video games with his sons and antagonizing his daughter.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Sampley of Huntington; sons, Luke Sampley and Lane Sampley, both of Huntington; daughter, Brooklyn Sampley of Huntington; father and stepmother, Danny Ray and Betty Sampley of Roland, OK; mother, Betty LaClair of Ozark, AR; brothers and sisters-in-law, Chris and Sandra Sampley and Steven and Laci Sampley, all of Roland, OK; grandmother, Violet Hancock of Cecil, AR; along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Sampley was preceded in death by his brothers, Danny Sampley and Randy Sampley; grandfather, Gene Hancock; grandparents, Wanda and Red Sampley; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Virginia Vardeman.
Special memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
