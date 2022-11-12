Bobby Joe Smithheart, 71, born August 11, 1951 in Lufkin, Texas to Paul and Jean Smithheart entered into eternal rest October 7, 2022 at the Michael E. DeBakey VA Hospital in Houston, Texas.
He is predeceased by his parents: Paul and Jean Smithheart, and brother, Doug Smithheart.
Left to cherish his memories: his daughter and son-in-law Shelli and Andrew Tafoya and his grandsons; sister, Natalie Fulmer and husband David; sister, Linda McDaniel and husband Bucky; nieces and nephews: Lauren and Chad Savino, Zachary Fulmer, Kayleigh Fulmer, Scott and Lori McDaniel, Joshua Smithheart and Christy and Garrett Hilton; along with a great niece and nephews.
Bobby attended schools in Lufkin and later entered into the United States Army where he was a Marine Engineer who specialized in Marine Operations and Maintenance. He received a National Defense Service Medal and had Marksman M-14 Rifle Training. He also served in the Army Reserves after his full time service ended. Bobby was a Welder by trade and enjoyed working on anything with an engine.
He loved fishing, football, watching a good movie, and eating good food...he always saved room for dessert. Bobby was known for his kind heart; he never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone in need. He was funny and everyone who knew him loved him dearly. He was a simple man who enjoyed his life to the fullest and lived life on his terms.
Celebration of Life/Memorial Service with Military Honors Information:
12:30PM. Friday, November 18, 2022
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, Texas
We ask that any memorials in his honor go to:
Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center, The Gary Sinise
