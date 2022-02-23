DALLAS — Mary Eloise (Copeland) Hughes, 82, died on February 9, 2022 in Dallas. She was born on December 5, 1939 to John M. and Mary A. (Weeks) Copeland in Lufkin, Texas.
Eloise spent her childhood in East Texas, participating in theater, dance and pageants. She graduated from Lufkin High School in 1957, where she met her husband, Michael P. Hughes. Eloise attended North Texas State University for a brief time before marrying Michael in 1960. The couple lived in Ft. Worth, Houston and Corpus Christi, adding three children to their family along the way.
In 1972, the Hughes family moved to Odessa where they lived for thirty years. They attended Asbury United Methodist Church, where Eloise and Michael served in various capacities. Eloise loved the Lord and His word was a daily part of her life.
Eloise was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She supported Michael in his career as Director of Research, Development and Quality at El Paso Products Company (later Huntsman). Eloise was active in the community and received awards for her volunteer service to the YMCA and other organizations.
As a member of the Permian High School Choir Booster Club, Eloise supported her children as they performed in competitions. She chaperoned numerous choir trips and was loved by many students, parents and teachers. Eloise was a wonderful hostess for many social events, and was known for her Superbowl parties.
In 2001, the Hughes moved to James Canyon near Cloudcroft, New Mexico. They were members of Cloudcroft United Methodist Church and enjoyed visits from their children and grandchildren. After her husband’s death in 2004, Eloise moved to Dallas. Eloise welcomed everyone into her circle of friends. She adored her caregivers at Highland Springs and was a Christlike example of forgiveness and love.
Eloise and Michael were the parents of three children: Beth Bloom (Terry) of Abilene, David Hughes (Christine) of Lufkin, and Scott Hughes (Camille) of Richardson. They were adoring grandparents to Holly Hughes, Jordan Hendrix, Courtney Gadry (Jack), Richard Hughes (Brittany), Benjamin Hughes, Abigail Hughes, Lauren Payne (Marshall); and six great-grandchildren.
Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Michael P. Hughes, her sister Betty Walker, and her parents. A celebration of Eloise’s life will be held on February 26, 2022 at Highland Springs Retirement Center in Dallas, beginning at 10:00 a.m. There will be a viewing at Scenic Chapel Funeral Home in Alamogordo, New Mexico on February 28, 2022 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Interment will be at James Canyon Cemetery on March 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.