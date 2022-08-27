Funeral services for Evangelyn V. “Sister Mac” McNaughton, 70, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Harborlight Church in Lufkin with Bro. Roger Goins officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Pollok.
Mrs. McNaughton was born April 21, 1952, in Lufkin, Texas, and died Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Lufkin,
Mrs. McNaughton was a co-founder of Harborlight Church in Lufkin, alongside her husband. She worked as a pre-kindergarten and reading teacher for 11 years. Mrs. McNaughton was a wonderful preacher’s wife and a loving mother and loved to take care of her family. She enjoyed singing, playing the piano, camping, and anything outdoors. Mrs. McNaughton collected coins and geographic magazines. Above all, she loved her Lord and Savior.
Mrs. McNaughton is survived by her husband of 52 years, D.R. McNaughton of Diboll, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Sha-Ron McNaughton of Tool, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Rick Hanes of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Tonya Norris of Huntington, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Amber and Luke Wisener of Diboll, TX; grandson, Blake Hanes of Dallas, TX; granddaughter, Shea Hanes of Hudson, TX; granddaughter and husband, Jennifer and Caul Reynolds of Abilene, TX; granddaughter and husband, Danielle and Jamie Boyd of Tyler, TX; granddaughter and husband, Lauren and Patrick Harvey of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Judson McNaughton of Tool, TX; grandson, Preston Heard of Huntington, TX; granddaughter, Brielle Norris of Huntington, TX; grandson, Jett McNaughton of Tool, TX; grandson, Lane Wisener of Diboll, TX; grandson, John Norris of Huntington, TX; granddaughter, Ainsley Wisener of Diboll, TX; great-granddaughter, Gracelynn Carey of Hudson, TX; great-grandson, Hunter Carey of Hudson, TX; great-grandson, Haven Reynolds of Abilene, TX; mother and father, Ruby and Joe Goins of Burke, TX; sister, Vina Atkinson of Tyler, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Vevelyn and Buddy Duke of Tyler, TX; half-sisters, Edith Baker and Laurie Fitts; and half-brothers, Larry Fitts, Clarence Fitts, and Walter Fitts.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Joshua Ray McNaughton; brother, Dempsey Dixon; and Rebecca Fitts, Hollis Dixon, and Granville Smith.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Harvey, Caul Reynolds, Judson McNaughton, Luke Wisener, Justin Newman, and David Singleton.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Harborlight Church in Lufkin.
