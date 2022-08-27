shafer square sept 2021

Evangelyn V. “Sister Mac” McNaughton

Funeral services for Evangelyn V. “Sister Mac” McNaughton, 70, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Harborlight Church in Lufkin with Bro. Roger Goins officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Pollok.