Billy Joe Green of Lufkin, Texas passed away on October 26, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born on April 17, 1932 to William Kermit and Lessie (Lasater) Green in Morrilton, Arkansas. On July 26, 1954, he married Cloise W. Blue, the great love of his life with whom he started a family that includes four children, seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Bill’s deep love and thought for others was evident in every part of his life. During the Korean conflict, he served as a medic for the United States Navy, and following his service, he graduated with a Bachelors’ of Science in Chemistry from the University of Central Arkansas. Bill was a Senior Scientist for Abbott Laboratories for 30 years and consulted for a further 13 years, where he focused his work on the thyroid. Among other discoveries, he and his team created some of the modern tests used to detect thyroid disease, enabling those with thyroid issues to live better and healthier lives. In addition to his scientific work, Bill greatly valued his work as a shepherd in the Christian community, serving as an elder at Libertyville-Mundelein Church of Christ, Cardinal Drive Church of Christ, and High Pointe Church of Christ, and he most recently served as a mentor at Central Church of Christ. He dedicated his life to the teachings of Christ that require us to live and work for the good of all people, especially those who have the least. He had an amazing gift for mentorship, working with Christian leaders to further their faith and their work for others, and he and his wife Cloise were widely known to be hospitable and welcoming to new friends and loved ones. Across his entire life, Bill was a dedicated learner, always wanting to know more about God’s teachings and the world around him. His deep and enduring love for others, especially his wife and family, were well known and will be a great legacy of his time here.
Bill is survived by his wife of 66 years, Cloise W. Green of Lufkin, Texas; children, Linda Bruner and husband, David of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Carol Weber and husband, Jeff of Decatur, Alabama, Susan Faver and husband, Kent of Lufkin, Texas, Steven Green and wife, Diana of Euless, Texas; grandchildren, Justin Bruner and wife, Amy (Allyson, Lauren, and Ezekiel), Jessica Bruner Hrehor and husband, Michael (Kaylin, James), Josh Weber, Nikki Weber, Hailey Weber Schmidt and husband, Thom (Emillia, Chloe), Megan Faver Hartline and husband, Garrison (Samuel), Macey Faver Talpur and husband, Omar; sisters, Dorothy Powell of Morrilton, Arkansas and Sarah May of Kansas City, Missouri; and numerous other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Lessie Green; brother, James K. Green; and sister, Betty Powell.
A family graveside funeral is planned in Morrilton, Arkansas, and a memorial service will be held at High Pointe Church of Christ in McKinney, Texas at a later date. Bill’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the staff at SNG Dialysis (Lufkin) and Fresenius Kidney Care (Allen) and his many doctors for their care of Bill over the last several years. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the High Pointe El Salvador Mission Fund (donate by choosing El Salvador Children’s Program on the High Pointe online giving page) or the American Kidney Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.