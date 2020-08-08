Alfredo Padilla Sr.
A graveside service for Alfredo Padilla Sr., 85, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 02:00 p.m. at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Mr. Padilla was born October 9, 1934 in Galeana, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the son of the late Alfonso Padilla and Celia (Arreola) Padilla, and died Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Padilla enjoyed playing bingo with his wife and was a family man.
Mr. Padilla is survived by his daughter, Nora Banuelos of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Celia and Gumaro Mendoza of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Alfredo and Gricelda Padilla Jr. of Lufkin; son, Alfonso Padilla of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Noelia and Gilberto Grimaldo of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Jamie Gonzalez of Diboll; son, Adrian Padilla of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Celia and Rodolfo Aguilar of Houston; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Oscar and Maria Padilla of Diboll; and sisters, Alicia Garcia and Maria del Refugio Del Bosque, both of Rio Bravo, Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Banuelos Jr., Carlos Banuelos, Lewis Banuelos, Alex Grimaldo, Juan Duron, Jorge Estrada, Edgar Padilla, Ricky Padilla, Alfredo Padilla, Victor Padilla, Brandon Galindo, and Adrian Padilla.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.