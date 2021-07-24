Charlie G. Hollingsworth
Funeral services for Charlie G. Hollingsworth, 72, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Homer Cemetery.
Mr. Hollingsworth was born November 4, 1948, in Zavalla, Texas, to Henry Chamber Hollingsworth and Ida Ray (Wilkins) Vinson, and died Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Lufkin.
Mr. Hollingsworth was of Christian faith and loved his Lord and Savior. He was a loving father, grandfather, and husband. Mr. Hollingsworth was the neighborhood father and grandfather. He loved life and was the class clown. Mr. Hollingsworth was a lifetime Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed a good cup of coffee and game of Dominos.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Vickie Hollingsworth of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa Kay and Sam Dixon of Grants Pass, OR; son and daughter-in-law, Ronnie and Kristine Hollingsworth of Fair Oaks, CA; son and daughter-in-law, Waylon Henry and Linda Hollingsworth of Calgary, Alberta, Canada; son and daughter-in-law, Jamey Charles and Josephine “Jo Jo” Hollingsworth of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Shelley and Jeff Tullis of Lufkin; daughter, Amanda Hollingsworth of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Cody Matthew and Erica Adams Hollingsworth of Caspian, MI; 23 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and 1 on the way; sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen and Johnny Foreman of Lufkin, Cissy and Wayne Turner of Lufkin, and Donnie and Jack Palmer of Montgomery, LA; brother, Rocky Hollingsworth of Huntington; sister, Vicky Hollingsworth of Huntington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Mr. Hollingsworth was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronnie Vinson; and grandson, Yusef Adams.
Pallbearers will be Charles Hollingsworth, Grady Huffman, Tyler Luce, Cliff Sturgeon, Leon Huffman, and Jeff Tullis.
Honorary pallbearer will be John Norman.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 26, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.