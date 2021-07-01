Funeral services for Virginia Ann “Mammaw” Skinner, 89, of Huntington will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Dave Sarver, Brother Dwayne Greenwood, and Brother James MacKenzie officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mrs. Skinner was born March 27, 1932 in Huntington, Texas to the late B.D. (Welch) and Alford Leslie Quarles, and died Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at her residence. She owned and operated Amanda’s Florist in Huntington for many years.
Virginia had three natural children, Kathryn (Skinner) Mouser, Joe Douglas Skinner, and Leslie Lorraine (Skinner) Fisher. She helped raise many others, Jason Gary Skinner, Robert Douglas Skinner, Max Alford Kimmey, and Kurtis Allen Kimmey. She loved to read and she loved to laugh. Her favorite television shows were America’s Funniest Home Videos and old reruns of the The Golden Girls, Three’s Company, Perfect Strangers, and old game shows. Virginia never met a stranger, loved everyone, and if you came to her house and went away hungry it was your own fault. She was also a fastidious housekeeper. Everything had a place and everything was in its place. Her husband said each morning she would grab a broom and a load of laundry. He even accused her of taking clean clothes out of the closet and washing them. Kurt Kimmey said if you were not careful, she would make the bed while you were still in it.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn Nicola and Johnny Mouser; son and daughter-in-law, Joe Douglas and Karla Skinner; son-in-law, Michael Allen Fisher; son-in-love and wife, Kurt and Starlesta Kimmey; four granddaughters; five grandsons; 13 great-grandchildren; beloved sister, Patsy Manning; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 58 years, James Ray Skinner; daughter, Lorrie Fisher; son-in-love, Max Kimmey; three brothers; and three sisters.
Pallbearers will be Devin Baity, Dalton Gaertner, Cody Ridenour, Daniel Kimmey, Kyle Kimmey, and Carson Skinner.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
