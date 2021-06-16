Gerome F. Butler
Gerome F. Butler, 42, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. Services are pending with Coleman’s Funeral Home.
Rueben Guevara
Graveside service for Rueben Guevara, 63, of Diboll, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Forest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at All Families Mortuary’s Chapel. He was born June 24, 1957, and died June 9, 2021, in his home.
Bennie Buck ‘Bud’ Hearn
Services for Bennie Buck “Bud” Hearn, 81, of Pasadena, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Carrell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Friday.Mr. Hearn was born Sept. 24, 1939, in Ashdown, Arkansas, and died June 14, 2021, in Pasadena.
Aiden Flores Rivera
Services for Aiden Flores Rivera, 10, of Pollok, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Timber Creek Church. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday. Aiden was born Jan. 6, 2011, in Lufkin and died June 12, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Daniel Torres
Services for Daniel Torres, 68, of Etoile, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Shirley Creek Baptist Church in Etoile. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery. Mr. Torres was born Sept. 21, 1952, in San Diego, Texas, and died June 13, 2021, in Longview. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Shafer Funeral Home.
