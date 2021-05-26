Daniel Wesley Brent
Funeral services for Daniel Wesley Brent, 72, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Interment will follow in the Enon Cemetery in Houston County.
Mr. Brent was born September 18, 1948 in Crockett, Texas to the late Wesley and Reba (English) Brent, and passed away at his home in Lufkin Monday, May 24, 2021.
Dan graduated from Crockett High School in 1967 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1978 with a degree in Accounting & Finance. During his two decade career in banking, he served as Senior Vice President of Allied Bank in Houston and was President/Owner of banks in Wells and Chester.
Dan’s true passion in life was his family and horses. He started Dan Brent Quarter Horses at his ranch in Hagerville, Texas in the early ‘80’s. As it grew, it moved from Hagerville to several other places, eventually ending up at Brent Ranch in Lufkin. When you pulled up to Brent Ranch on any given day you would find Dan on horseback or in his tractor working dirt or in his hay field. Not only was he an avid competitor, he was a proud owner, raising multiple champion and world champion cutting and roping horses. Dan had lifetime memberships in both the National Cutting Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Association, and was actively involved in the Texas High School Rodeo Association during the years his children and niece were competing. The years spent with his wife, Gayle, and children, Scooter and Beverly, traveling and showing horses were the best he could possibly ask for and a dream come true. Dan was also a proud supporter of the Angelina County 4-H. After Brent Ranch was sold in 2006, Dan looked forward to being able to spend more than just his spare time on the golf course.
Dan faced his biggest challenge head-on in 2018 when he had his leg amputated. Determined to get back up on “two feet”, he fought ‘til the end, eventually standing up and walking into Heaven.
Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Gayle (Gourley) Brent; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel “Scooter” and Thayleigh Brent; daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Roman Looney; grandchildren, Alexandra Stewart, Julian, Olivia and Lucas Brent, and Thomas Looney; sisters, Oma Lea Brent Williams, Donna Brent Chicoine and husband Bruce; brothers-in-law, WJ Gourley and wife Emma, Jody Pearson and wife Jodi; mother-in-law, Norma Pearson; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Brent and Reba (English) Brent Garrison; and father-in-law, Joe Pearson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675; Angelina Youth Development Scholarship Fund, c/o Angelina County Extension Office, 2201 S. Medford, Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901; or Texas Children’s Hospital Cerebral Palsy Clinic, c/o Texas Children’s Hospital Office of Philanthropy, Suite 5214, P.O. Box 300630, Houston, Texas 77230-0630.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
