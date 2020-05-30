Tracy Lee Barrett, 57, of Kirbyville died Thursday, May 27, 2020 in an automobile accident in Zavalla, Texas.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Monday, June 1, at Watson Chapel Methodist Church with burial at Watson Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville. Visitation will be Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Born Feb. 25, 1963 in Meitz, France to Guy Barrett, Jr. and Elizabeth (Royer) Barrett, he had lived in Kirbyville most of his life and was a Pressman at the Lufkin Daily News in Lufkin, Texas.
Tracy is survived by his wife, Trudy (Harris) Barrett of Kirbyville; children, Matthew Barrett, Kristen Barrett and Mary Hannah Barrett, all of Kirbyville; brother, Richard Barrett of Buna; sister, Debbie Peveto and Billy of Buna; 6 grandchildren, Prycilla Barrett, Matthew Barrett, Bailee Barrett, Evan Graham, Abbye Barrett, and Sophie Gernon.
