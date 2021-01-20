Doris Faye Hambrick, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, 84, born December 13 ,1936 in Louise, Texas, went to be with Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior, on January 13, 2021 in Willis, Texas. Doris was a longtime resident in both Conroe and Lufkin, Texas. She served as Secretary-Treasurer of Hambrick Industries, Inc. for more than 20 years. Doris was a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas and a member of Mims Baptist Church in Conroe, Texas.
Doris was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 54 years, William Henry Hambrick, Sr.; her parents, Charles Lucius and Mary Letha Raybon; brothers, Aubrey Raybon and Charles Raybon; and sisters, Carolyn Ferguson Boatman, Lorraine Reid Davis, and Mary DeWitt.
Doris is survived by her four children and their families: Linda (Jesse) Thornton of Willis, William Henry (Pat) Hambrick, Jr. of Spring, Janie (Glenn) Harris of Mansfield, Debra (Kevin) McQuain of Spring.
Grandchildren: Chad (Tammy) McGuire, Christopher (Jenny) Thornton, Cary Thornton, Brandi (Jeremy) Karnowski, Bethany Harris, Justin (Kalyn) McQuain, Jerrod (Erin) McQuain, and Lauren (Matt) Shaw.
Great-grandchildren: Derrick (Tiffany Bates), Madison McGuire, Christopher Chance, Corbin (fiancé Thomas Leonard), Cole, Cruz, Carlo, and Case Thornton, Baliee and Jarrett Karnowski, Presley, Hadyn, Aubrey, Peyton, and Adelyn McQuain, Fordham and Palmer Shaw, Chelsea (Tanner) Cargill, Kailyn (Noah) Canary-Vawter, Colby Gregg, and Dagney and Jax Pawlewicz.
Great-great-grandchildren: Blakeleigh, Parker, and baby McGuire, and Weston Cargill.
She was loved dearly by her family including numerous nieces and nephews, and her constant puppy companion, Lexi, and will be missed tremendously.
Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., at Conroe Memorial Park Cemetery (Next to Mims Baptist Church), 1600 Porter Rd., Conroe, Texas, under the direction of Metcalf Funeral Directors. Officiating the service will be Chaplain Kenny Faust.
Pallbearers: William Henry Hambrick, Jr., Chad McGuire, Christopher Thornton,
Cary Thornton, Justin McQuain, and Jerrod McQuain
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.