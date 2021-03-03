Eugene Irving Clay
Funeral services for Eugene Irving Clay, 82, of Lufkin will be held Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Pat Bozeman officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Clay was born August 9, 1938 in Shelton, Washington to the late Opal Mary (Nelson) and Henry Irving Clay, and died Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Clay was a Teacher and retired from Angelina College. He also taught at Jasper High School and Lamar University. He enjoyed woodworking, frame making, reading, and fishing. He loved his daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandchildren the most! Mr. Clay proudly served his country in the United States Navy and was a member of Lufkin First Church of the Nazarene.
Survivors include his daughter, Karla Clay of Lufkin; granddaughter, Abby Clay of Huntington; great-grandchildren, Mason Arnold, Emma Villarreal, Adalynn Lewis, Katie Wiggins, Dylan Wiggins, all of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Aven Andersen; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Noah Lee Clay; sisters and brothers-in-law, Floy and James Batstone and Virginia and Ernest Dahman.
Pallbearers will be Mason Arnold, Laura Villarreal, Leah Wiggins, Jason Kollauf, Ron Rawls, and Michael Rawls.
Memorial contributions may be made to Global Treasury Services of the First Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 843116, Kansas City, Missouri 64184.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
