James T. Davis, Jr.
Funeral services for James T. Davis, Jr., 22, of Diboll will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Don officiating. Interment will follow in the Antioch Cemetery in Kennard.
James was born March 14, 1999 in Lufkin, Texas to Paula Sue (Johnson) and James Truman Marion Davis, Sr., and died Saturday, August 28, 2021 in a Nacogdoches hospital.
James was a lifetime resident of Angelina County and was employed with B.K.L. Metals. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially hog hunting. James was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his daughter, Alaina Davis of Nacogdoches; son, Buddy Ware of Nacogdoches; mother, Paula Davis of Diboll; sister, Marianda Davis of Apple Springs; brothers, Zachery Proctor of Houston and Dustin Davis of Center; nephew, Oakland Forrest of Apple Springs; step-grandfather, Gordan Davis, Jr. of Redland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father and both sets of grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Clinton Johnson, Jr., Billy Poindexter, Eli Poindexter, David Massingill, Burt Ferguson, and Ethan Poindexter.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dewayne Luther, Matthew Alverez, Angel Sunday, Chance McCauley, Joey Davis, and Jaymie French.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.