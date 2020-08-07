Katherine Pace Baldwin
A Celebration of Katherine Pace Baldwin’s Life, age 91, of Jasper, Texas, will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 7, 2020 at Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home in Jasper, Texas. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.
Katherine Pace Baldwin, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 5, 2020. A native and lifelong Jasper resident, seven years ago she had moved to Lufkin to be closer to her son because of health issues. “Momma K” was an active member of her community, a member of The First United Methodist Church of Jasper since 1934, she was also a member of many other local social and benevolent organizations.
She enjoyed studying her family history and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. Alongside her husband, she ran Baldwin Oil Company and Auto Parts Store for many years. She is remembered by many as a kind and welcoming person and a good neighbor to all. Even as dementia stole her memories, she always recognized loved ones and enjoyed visits.
She is survived by her older sister, Aileen Pace Nunnally of Jasper, TX; son, Ray B. Baldwin, III and wife Jeannie of Lufkin, TX; daughter, Katherine Ann Baldwin and husband Rodney Knight of Chapel Hill, NC; one granddaughter and six grandsons, fifteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sheriff R. C. Pace and Viva Linscomb Pace; her husband of over 56 years, Ray B, Baldwin, Jr.; her brothers, Robert C. Pace, Jr., Hardy A. Pace and Jimmy M. Pace; sister, Mary Pace Mallett.
The family is grateful to The Joseph House for their excellent care, and to the many private nurses who provided care and companionship for her over many years, especially Carolyn Sowell and Wanda Maiden.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The First United Methodist Church, 329 N. Bowie, Jasper, Texas 75951 or Joseph’s House, 5783 FM 841, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Services are under the direction of Stringer & Griffin Funeral Home of Jasper.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.