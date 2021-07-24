Theresa Kathren “Pritchett” Kerr
Funeral services for Theresa Kathren “Pritchett” Kerr, age 73, of Palestine, Texas and formerly of Lufkin, Texas, will be conducted at ten o’clock in the morning on Saturday, the 24th day of July 2021 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel. Dan Manuel and Ben Rhone will be officiating the service.
Friends are invited to visit with the family one hour prior to the start of the service at Rhone Funeral Home.
Mrs. Kerr was born on the 17th day of October 1947, in Lufkin, Texas to the late Odus D. Pritchett and Juanita Ricks Pritchett-Cravy. Mrs. Kerr left this world for her heavenly home on Wednesday, the 21st day of July 2021.
Mrs. Kerr and her late husband moved to Palestine in 1983 from their hometown of Lufkin, Texas. Mrs. Kerr retired from Westwood Elementary School after 20 years as a beloved teacher’s aide in the computer lab, where she adored helping children succeed and grow in learning. She was also a devoted member of the Eastside Church of Christ in Palestine and formerly of the Loop 287 Church of Christ in Lufkin.
Mrs. Kerr, lovingly called “Nana” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoyed being with her family most of all. She also loved to have coffee and visit with her friends along with “bargain” shopping.
Mrs. Kerr is preceded in death by her loving parents, Odus Pritchett and Juanita Pritchett-Cravy; as well as her loving stepfather, Richard B. Cravy, a.k.a. “Poppa”; her devoted husband of 51 years, Gerald L. Kerr; and her son, Gregory Conner Kerr.
She is survived by her daughter Phylesa Lasiter and husband Richard of Jacksonville, Texas; daughter-in-law, Morgan Kerr of Neches, Texas; sister, Phyllis Kerr of Conroe, Texas; grandsons, Matthew Kerr and wife Amy of Elkhart, Texas, Trenton Lasiter and wife Jamie of Alto, Texas, William Kerr, Cody Kerr, and Ayden Cole; and a granddaughter, Alexis Ellis. Mrs. Kerr also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, Caden Kerr, Kinley Kerr, Charlee Lasiter, and Niklaus Alexander; numerous nephews and nieces; and a host of friends.
Those honored to serve as honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Kerr, John Kerr, Mark Kerr, James Kerr, Matthew Kerr, Caden Kerr, and Will Kerr.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions can be directed towards a charity of choice.
Funeral and cremation services for Theresa Kathren “Pritchett” Kerr are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.