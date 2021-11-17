The family of Betty Joyce Lyons, of Lufkin, is saddened to announce her passing on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 in a local nursing home at the age of 85 years.
Betty was born to Delma and Doris (Talley) Oliver on August 28, 1936.
Betty will be affectionately remembered by her husband, David C. Lyons; son, Barry Wolff and wife Julie of Lakewood, California; daughter, Lori and husband Greg Letney of Lufkin; sister, Patsy Ruth Weeks of Fairview, Texas; granddaughters, Maggie, Emma, and Genet Wolff, Kristin and husband Casey Salagaj, Nikki and husband Matthew Lehman; grandsons, Jake and James Wolff and Blake Letney; great-grandchildren, Andy and Joe Salagaj; nieces, Stacy Weeks and Angie Honey; nephews, Doug Weeks and Travis Honey; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Betty accepted Jesus as her Savior around the age of 15 while attending Beverly Hills Baptist Church in Waco, Texas. She was an avid reader with a special love for God’s Holy Word and beautiful poetry that spoke of God’s power and love shown in nature. Betty also had an unquenchable love for music, which she made a priority to share with her children, ensuring that there was a piano in the home, and that her children were given piano lessons, and provided with musical instruments for them to participate in the school band. Betty shared her love of theater and musicals with her children by taking them to countless onstage and film classical productions.
Betty enjoyed crocheting, and made countless afghan blankets for her children, grandchildren, and newborn babies of relatives and friends.
Betty retired from many ears of employment as a health claims auditor with Health Economics Corporation in Dallas, Texas.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; first newborn child, Shelly Dianne Wolff; and brother, Richard Layne Honey.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 21, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.