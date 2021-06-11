Abelino Reyes
A Mass of Christian Burial for Abelino Reyes, 81, of Diboll, will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll with Fr. Luis Arroyave officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Mr. Reyes was born November 7, 1939, in Jalisco, Mexico, to Pilar and Dolores (Rubalcaba) Reyes, and died Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Reyes was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Diboll. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus. Mr. Reyes was an usher for his church and very active in all church groups. He loved his family and his animals while enjoying fishing, hunting, and woodworking. He was always willing to lend a hand to help anyone.
Mr. Reyes is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria Ana Reyes of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Mitzy and Saul Serrano of Houston; grandson, Daniel Serrano of Houston; sister-in-law and husband, Maria Elena and Daniel Torres; brothers-in-law and wives, Manuel Olivares and Maria and Henry Olivares and Eugenia; nieces and nephews, Maggie and James Goodson, Elvis Torres, Daniel Torres Jr. and Saray, Marlena and Kirk Johnson, and Noemi Torres; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, extended family in West Texas, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice in the Pines for the loving care provided to Mr. Reyes and to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church Family and Fr. Arroyave for all of the prayers.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 11, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
