Carl E. Thomas
Funeral services for Carl E. Thomas, 61, of Corrigan will be held Monday, September 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church Corrigan with Reverend Mike Waters officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery with military honors and under the auspices of the Corrigan Masonic Lodge #1103 A.F. & A.M.
Mr. Thomas was born February 25, 1960 in Baytown, Texas to Barbara LaDelle (Burgess) and Alvin Eugene Thomas, and died Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in a Houston hospital.
Formerly of Deer Park, Mr. Thomas had resided in Corrigan for 21 years. He served in the U.S. Navy and was employed with Rohm and Haas for nine years. Mr. Thomas was a member of the Corrigan Masonic Lodge #1103 A.F. & A.M. and president of the Corrigan Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spoiling his granddaughters. Mr. Thomas attended First United Methodist Church Corrigan.
Survivors include his wife, Linda (McWilliams) Thomas of Corrigan; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Jaime Thomas of Bogota, Columbia; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Les Mochman of Corrigan; granddaughters, Nikki Mochman, Karlee Mochman, Annabelle Thomas, and Michaela Thomas; mother, Barbara Thomas of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Roy and Darla Thomas of Round Rock; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin E. Thomas.
Pallbearers will be Roy Thomas, Duane Holt, Mike LeBlanc, Parker Correia, Chris Sanders, and David Driggers.
Honorary pallbearer will be Baxter Correia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Corrigan Lions Club, P.O. Box 204, Corrigan, Texas 75939.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
