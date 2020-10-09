Giles Edward Lowery
Graveside services for Giles Edward Lowery, 89, of Huntington will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Shofner Cemetery with Ted Ivy officiating.
Mr. Lowery was born June 26, 1931 in Smyrna, Texas to the late Lucy (Wells) and Ephraim Lowery, and died Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Mr. Lowery was a resident of Huntington most of his life, except for living at Billiums Creek, Colmesneil until the death of his wife Betty Donnell-Lowery, at which time he lived with his sister-in-law, Cyndi Donnell-Hopson. He was of the rare breed called Cattleman, owning two sale barns, one in Bay City and The Lufkin Livestock Exchange. He was known far and wide for his fairness and his word and a handshake sealed the deal. By no means did that mean he wasn’t contrary and hardheaded. Giles worked hard all his life, from selling popcorn at the theater in Huntington for 5 cents a bag and saving his money to buy a bicycle so he could ride from Smyrna instead of walking. From then he hauled ties for his older brother, Lester, to the Lowery Sawmill, until he started Giles Lowery Cattle Company, his true calling.
Survivors include sons, Jason Lowery, Rory Lowery, both of Huntington; daughters and sons-in-law, Letitia and Kris Hopson, Jeannene and Jon Bunn, all of Huntington, DeLisa and Chuck Riley, of Mineola; grandchildren (and spouses), Jessica Jason Lowery, Landon Cole (Kalyn) Lowery, Lexy Lowery (Sam) Mosley, Chesni Lowery, Greta (Brandon) Bowling, Caleb (Sarah) Bunn, Jacob Bunn, Grant (Ashley) Riley, Bethany (Charles) Ruby; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Avan Bolin, Adalynn Bowling, Savannah, Matthew, Ava and Joshua Bunn, Emerson Jay Riley, Charles Mack Ruby, Alana and Blaine Mosley; niece and nephews, Karissa Hopson, Chase Ryan Hopson, Cade Hopson; sister, Bonnie Dell Haney of Huntington; brother and wife, Elvin “Buddy” and Tommie Jan Lowery of Huntington; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife in 2011, Betty Lou Donnell Lowery; daughter, Gizelle Lowery; sister, Sue Nell Bridges; and brothers, Cecil, Lester, Herbert, Grady, Paul “Pete”, and Kirby Lowery.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kennon Foster, Landon Cole Lowery, Chase Ryan Hopson, Caleb Bunn, Jacob Bunn, Rex Womack and Jon Bunn.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
