Graveside services for Oleta Beauchamp, 92, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Jason Swallows officiating.
Mrs. Beauchamp was born September 22, 1928 in Gary, Texas, to Walter Carrico and Maude (Woods) Carrico, and died Thursday, January 21, 2021 in Nacogdoches.
Mrs. Beauchamp married her husband Fred Beauchamp on September 8, 1945 and they were married for 56 years until his passing. She taught Sunday school and was very active in her church. Mrs. Beauchamp lovingly went by “Sputs” to close family. She loved to entertain and host and was an excellent seamstress. Mrs. Beauchamp was a great cook and would cook for anyone and everyone. She never knew who would be at her table but always had plenty of food for all that was there. Mrs. Beauchamp was a prayer warrior and loved the Lord with all her heart.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Freida and Allen Cates of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Johnny Swallows of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Doris Beauchamp Clark; sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Charles Thigpen of Lufkin; 9 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; special caretaker, Bridgett Moore of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred Beauchamp; daughter, Brenda Sharp; son, Danny Beauchamp; sisters, Evelyn Thomas, Oneida Pike, and Carrie Lee Burris; and brothers, Laverle Carrico and Bill Carrico.
Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Cates, Chad Cates, John Beauchamp, Kyle Beauchamp, Michael Poldrack, and Hunter Poldrack.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
