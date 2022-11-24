Funeral services for Jackie “Jack” Jenkins, 83, of Diboll were held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Don Chumley officiating. Interment followed in the Fairview Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Jack was born December 11, 1938 in Beaumont, Texas to Lottie (Conn) and Don Hugh Jenkins. He passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence.
Jack was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He loved to hunt and fish. He also competed in cowboy action shooting. He loved life to the fullest, and really enjoyed his TP&L family. Also, spending time with his grandchildren was very important to him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Donnie (Chumley) Jenkins of Diboll, Texas; son, Dr. Jerry Hugh Jenkins and his wife Ashley of Hudson, Texas; stepsons, Don Chumley and wife Charlene of Nacogdoches, Texas, Dan Chumley and wife, Carla of Douglass, Texas; grandchild, Levi Jack Jenkins; step-grandchildren, Grey Chumley, Jenni Chumley, Sarah Heavner, Julia Grimm, Claire Chumley and Doug Chumley; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Roseann Boynton of Houston, Texas; nephews, Brett Boynton, Donny Boynton, and Robert Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Martha Jean Jenkins; and nephew, Shane Boynton.
The family welcomed friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Services were placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.