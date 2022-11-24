Gipson square 0413

Funeral services for Jackie “Jack” Jenkins, 83, of Diboll were held Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Don Chumley officiating. Interment followed in the Fairview Cemetery in Nacogdoches, Texas.

Jack was born December 11, 1938 in Beaumont, Texas to Lottie (Conn) and Don Hugh Jenkins. He passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at his residence.