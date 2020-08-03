Graveside services for Joseph S. Johnson, 72, will be private. Interment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Joseph was born December 23, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas. He was the son of the late Ollie James Johnson and Shell Bulloch Johnson. He passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 in a local hospital.
Joseph had a good attitude, was true to self, and he was a very good husband. He faced each day as it came. He battled heart and kidney failure since 2008. He never complained…if you asked him how he was, he would always say good. He saw the glass half full always. He loved the outdoors and fishing, hunting and gardening. Joseph was of the Baptist faith and was saved early in life. He retired due to heart trouble in 2008 after38 years of printing with American Color Graphics.
He served his country and was a proud United States Navy Seabee from 1968 – 1970. He had the same motto as the Seabees’s – “Can Do” and he did it well. He was a life member of the VFW Post 1836.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth Johnson of Lufkin; brother, James R. “Babe” Johnson; nieces, nephews and many friends.
In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by Bobbye Jean, sister Linda; brother, Ollie Jr.; and Von.
Ecclesiastes 3:1-2
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.