Angela Grace Bossard, 54, of Bloomington, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral will be held at 10 am on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Eastview Christian Church, Normal, IL. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Wednesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, IL.

Tags