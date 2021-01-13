Samuel William Whisenant
Graveside services for Samuel William Whisenant, 72, of Lufkin, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Berry Cemetery, Moffett, Texas, with Pastor Steve Cowart officiating.
Samuel was born December 7, 1948 to Lawrence William and Willie (Loving) Whisenant and died January 9, 2021 in a local nursing home. He was a member of Redland Baptist Church and received many awards for perfect attendance.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue Whisenant and James Ray Thomas of Lufkin, Dorothy Whisenant and Edward Asa Pillows of Apple Springs, Martha Ann Whisenant of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Lawrence and Carolyn Whisenant of Hudson, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, including Billy Ray Whisenant of Independence, Oregon.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Pillows and James Edward Pillows.
Due to covid concerns there will be no visitation at the funeral home or gravesite. We ask that friends, please refrain from bringing food or visiting us in our homes, which have become our covid safe places during these most difficult times. We ask only for your prayers.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
