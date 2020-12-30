Billie “Jean” (Reinhardt) Adams
Born August 13, 1929, Billie “Jean” (Reinhardt) Adams, 91, of Corrigan, Texas passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 27, 2020. Funeral Services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 2nd, at First Baptist Church Corrigan with graveside services following at Stryker Cemetery.
Born in Trinity, Texas at the home of her Aunt, she was the oldest child and only daughter born to Will and Maggie Reinhardt. Jean was a dedicated Christian and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Corrigan for over 30 years. She worked as a school teacher for her entire career in Texas and Louisiana, retiring from the Corrigan-Camden Independent School District in 1986. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and any young person she met at Church or who she taught. Billie also enjoyed traveling and camping all over the United States as well as visiting her oldest son and family in Scotland numerous times. She met the love of her life, Lloyd Adams, in Woodsboro, Texas and they celebrated 67 years of marriage on December 23, 2017.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Will and Margaret “Maggie” Reinhardt; her husband Lloyd C. Adams; son Duane Adams; brother James “Cloyce” Reinhardt. Mrs. Adams leaves behind for all to cherish her love and memories, son David Adams and his wife Kathy, Honorary son W.B. “Bill” Phillips and his wife Cathy; five grandchildren, Chantel and Gabe Wilson, Marshall and Nicole Adams, Aspen Adams, Lauren Adams, and Alicia Adams; four great-grandchildren, Alex Wilson, Maddie Wilson, Creed Adams, and Caleb Adams; sister-in-law Bennie Reinhardt, nephew Randall Reinhardt and wife Lisa, niece Deanna Reed and husband David.
“I will instruct you and guide you along the best pathway for your life. Says the Lord. I will advise you and watch your progress.” Psalms 32:8
The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staff of Hudson Creek Alzheimer Care Facility and to Amy and Ro of Encompass Hospice, Bryan, Texas. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to First Baptist Church of Corrigan.
