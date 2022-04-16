Michael Curtis (Mike) Haney
Mike Haney, age 75, passed away peacefully at his home in Lufkin, Texas on April 6, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1947, in Texas City, Texas to Curtis Eugene Haney and Dorothy (Sills) Haney.
Mike graduated from high school in Texas City, Texas and from Stephen F. Austin University in 1972. After college, Mike worked in the insurance industry and became a partner with Rust, Ewing, Watt and Haney in Texas City where he retired early after 25 years and moved to Lufkin to play golf at Crown Colony. Having a love for people and for his career in insurance, Mike did not stay retired for long. One visit with Bob and Terry Morgan was all it took for him to join Morgan Insurance where he enjoyed another 25 years working in commercial lines before retiring on December 23, 2021. He worked every day until age 74, with the exception of taking off on Fridays to hit the golf course with his buddies. If he wasn’t playing golf on Fridays due to inclement weather, one could find him in the Gin Room at Crown, since playing cards was his second choice of how to spend a Friday afternoon and he was good at cards. He would be the first to tell you he was probably better at cards than he was at golf, but a fun golfer he was, always ready to pick up a young or an elderly player that was out there playing alone. As a younger man, Mike was an 800 bowler and could be found traveling across the country to bowl with friends in leagues. Needless to say, if Mike was not actively playing sports, we could find him tuned into a game on tv with his animals by his side.
Left to cherish his wonderful memories are his wife, Mona Hill of Lufkin, daughter and son-in-law, Paige and Jeremiah Phillips of South Carolina, grandsons, Trey and Greyton of South Carolina, stepsons, Matt and John Hunter of Lufkin, granddaughters, Kelsie, Rylee and Alexis of Lufkin, two special grandchildren for whom he was their “Papi”, Kimber Kay and Brandon, his sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Don Walzel of Costa Rica, and his stepfather, John Weaver of Texas City, as well all of John’s family.
He is preceded in death by his infant brother, Ricky Eugene Haney, his mother, Dorothy Weaver, and his father, Curtis Haney.
Positive to the end, in his own words he said, “I have had a good life and I am ready to go”. While we were not at all ready for him to go, he will live in our hearts forever and it will be a great honor to celebrate his life at a later date with his family and friends here in Lufkin. The family is so grateful for the loving and professional care of his medical team, Dr. Ramaswamy Ravikumar, Dr. Abraham Cheriyan, and Dr. Aditya Saini, as well as for the loving care provided by JoAnna Noel and the staff of Hospice in the Pines.
Since Mike had a special place in his heart for animals and children, contributions may be made to Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates (KASA), c/o Molly James at 1020 McGregor, Lufkin, Tx 75904, to Harold’s House — East Texas Alliance for Children, 109 Temple Blvd., Lufkin, Tx 75901, or to the animal or child welfare organization of your choice.
