Paul Willis Massey, Sr.
Memorial services for Paul Willis Massey, Sr., 62, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Charles Herrington officiating.
Mr. Massey was born January 9, 1959 in Pineville, Louisiana, to Bill Massey and Mae (Hunter) Massey, and died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Massey worked as a truck driver and loved to take his 18-wheeler on long hauls. He enjoyed fishing and a good game of 42. Mr. Massey loved his grandchildren very much.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Samantha Sue Massey and James Jones of Austin, TX; sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Dana Massey of Lufkin and Paul Jr. and Cheffon Massey of Waco, TX; grandsons, Jason Day of Lufkin, James Day of Lufkin, Isaiah Massey of Waco, TX, Zacary Massey of Waco, TX, Shawn Seales of Austin, TX, Alex Massey of Waco, TX, and Kristopher “Topher” Massey of Lufkin; granddaughters, Julianna Jones and Alianna Jones, both of Austin, TX; mother of his children, Barbara Ann Massey of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Terry and Pedro Moreno of Corpus Christi, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Danny and Sherry Massey of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Massey was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Adam Massey, Sr. and David Massey; and sister, Daphne Herrington Taylor.
Honorary pallbearers will be Grady Reese, Barry Dorsett, Richie Allen, Samuel Johnson, Richie Allen, Sr., and John Matchett.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.