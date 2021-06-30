Roy Lee Smithhart
Roy Lee Smithhart, age 76, of Clute, Texas, born October 12, 1944, the son of the late George and MayBell Harvey Smithheart, of Lufkin, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Roy is preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Hollingsworth of Lufkin, and brother-in-law, Paul Jacks of Lufkin. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Susanna Smithhart of Clute; daughters, Karen Thirtle and husband, Alan of Lake Jackson, Tamara Smithhart and Pete Fischer of Houston, Janice Lee Smithhart and John Postorino of Angleton, Pamela Grable and husband Jay of Richwood, and Mandy Flippin and husband, Wayne of Clute; grandchildren, Thomas, Stephanie, and Christopher Thirtle, Jennifer Thirtle Ramiriz, Brendan, Caleb, Rachel, Kelsey, and Sabrina Horn, Nicholas Ross, Josie Lee Postorino, Abram Grable and wife Courtney, Jayce Grable, Meghan and Brooke Whistler, and Braden and Zachary Flippin; great grandchildren, Theodore Ramiriz, Kyden Lee and Khloe Jo Phillips, and Kannon Lane Grable; siblings, David Smithheart and wife, Emma Gene of Orange, Josie Smithheart of Lufkin, and Pearlene Jacks of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Lee and Kristi Smithheart, Lana, Edward, and Melissa Hendry, Denise Sowell, and Randy Segrest.
Roy loved his family and countless friends and never met a stranger. He was an amazing storyteller. His friends joined him each morning for coffee at his market to share their life experiences, mostly about hunting!
He was a highly skilled hunter and butcher. His hunting expertise resulted from his childhood, where he and his brother, David, hunted to put food on the table for his family. He took pride in being able to provide for them.
During hard times he and his brother walked two miles to get to church when no car was available. As a teenager he was saved and baptized into Christ. He was a member of the Ora Baptist Church, in the Huntington area.
He began working at Henke and Pillot Grocery in Freeport, at age 16, where he started training in the meat market. It was there he developed his butcher skills and received his license. From there, he went to the original Kroger in Clute, as Market Manager for 25 years.
Soon after, his dream of owning his own Meat Market came to fruition. He and his dear friend and colleague, Manual Valeria, worked after hours building his own Smithhart’s Meat Market, in Clute. From there he, his daughter Janice and the late Charlie Hundl, of Clute built and opened the former Smithharts Country Grill, in Clute November 1991. The original hamburger place before it was moved to the former Palmers Sporting Goods building, in Clute. He was as good of a cook as he was a marksman. He always helped others any way he could. He was full of life and laughter.
He loved life. We thank all of his friends for him, he loved you all. He is missed dearly.
A funeral for Roy will be held at Palms Funeral Home, on Thursday, July 1, 2021. The visitation will begin at 10 am and continue until the service starts at 11 am. The graveside and burial will take place at Cochran Cemetery, in Huntington, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 1 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.