Memorial services for David Michael Kjell-Anderson, Sr., 80, of Huntsville are scheduled for Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home chapel at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Robert Hemsath officiating. All arrangements are under direction of Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, Huntsville.
David, Sr. was born in Lufkin, May 6, 1942, to A.K. and Esther (Christiansen) Anderson and passed away July 5, 2022, in a Conroe hospital. He graduated in 1960 from Lufkin High School and attended Stephen F. Austin State University. David, Sr. was in sales for many years in Lufkin and Huntsville. He later served as the Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator for Walker County.
In high school he was active in the Angelina County YMCA. In that capacity he attended the state convention where he presented a proposal to the state legislature to add white stripes on the outside edge of all state highways to reduce the hazard of goi. The proposal was accepted and those white stripes are still on the outer edges of all state highways.
He loved baseball and coached Little League teams in Huntsville for many years, and he was an avid fan of the Houston Astros. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Judith Ellen Anderson, Elsie Kilough, Gloria Bounds, and Mildred Weeks; brother A.K. Anderson, Jr; nephew Michael Romano; nieces Yvonne Romano Wells and Sylvia Thigpen.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law David and Erica Anderson of Nacogdoches, Texas; daughter Laurie Ellington of Cypress, Texas; stepson and wife Joey and Dyani Gibson of Portland, Oregon; granddaughters Bonnie and Gracie Anderson; grandson Ryan Ellington; sister and brother-in-law Sonja and Havey Morgan of Lufkin; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Faith Lutheran Church, 111 Sumac Road, Huntsville, Texas 77340 or a charity of your choice are welcomed.
