Irene (Edwards) Elizaitis
Funeral services for Irene (Edwards) Elizaitis, 81, of Huntington will be held Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Reverend Lubomir Kupec officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Elizaitis was born September 2, 1939, in Kiev, Russia, to the late Ludmilla (Owsianicov) and Ivan Altuchow. She died on Friday, June 11, 2021 in a Lufkin hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Mrs. Elizaitis had resided in Huntington for the past 21 years and was a former resident of Arlington, Texas, Southern California, and New Jersey. She was a homemaker and a beloved wife, mother, sister and aunt. Mrs. Elizaitis was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Edward Elizaitis, Jr., and Linda Carter of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Britton and Roger Behling of Boynton Beach, Florida; sister and brother-in-law, Larissa and Oleg Rahkoy of McDade, Texas; brother and partner, Nick Alcov and Jackie Goldberg of Arroyo Grande, California; sister-in-law and husband, Lisa and Rodney Blackford of Chatsworth, California; and nephews, Vladimir Rahkoy and wife Heather, and Yuri Rahkoy, all of McDade, Texas.
Mrs. Elizaitis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Elizaitis, Sr.; and nephew, Mathew Altuchow.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon at the funeral home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors
