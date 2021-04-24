James “Woody” Oliver
Funeral services for James “Woody” Oliver, 77, of Pollok will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Van Johnson officiating. Barry and Kaitlyn McKenna will be leading the music. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Ratcliff Texas.
Mr. Oliver was born November 11, 1943 in Houston County, Texas to the late Dwern and Vernice (Redd) Oliver. He left this earth to be with his Lord Jesus Christ Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Mr. Oliver was a Logger in East Texas for over 39 years. He was a member of Redtown Missionary Baptist Church. He had an unbelievable love for our Lord Jesus Christ, his family, including his church family, and his many, many friends.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gayle Valerie Oliver of Pollok; sons, Norman Oliver of Pollok, Randy Oliver of Mount Enterprise; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Stacy Oliver of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Kandis and Barry McKenna of Pollok; grandchildren, Tyler Oliver, Nick Oliver, Terran Speaker, Hannah Rojo, Breck McKenna, Kaitlyn McKenna; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ashton Baxter; sisters, Ella Marie Merrell, Geneva Redd, Vernell Winthrop, and Barbara White and husband John; brothers, J.D. Oliver and wife Dorothy, and Jerry Oliver and wife Betty; brother-in-law, Danny Anders; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Martha Sue Russell, Shirley Graham, Bernice “Necy” Anders; brother, Zibbie Wesley Oliver; and brothers-in-law, James Merrell and David Redd.
Pallbearers will be Norman Oliver, Greg Oliver, Breck McKenna, David Britt Redd, James Vann, and Zibbie Anders.
Honorary pallbearers will be Barry McKenna, Mac White, Justin White, Wade Anders, Bobby Oliver, Chris Oliver, Jeffery Oliver, Jerry Oliver, Jr., Donald Merrill, Johnny Merrill, Jimmy Merrill, Carl Oliver, Brian Oliver, and Jim Russell.
The family would like to thank Harbor Hospice and staff and a special thank you to Miellon Mays and Pearlia King for their love and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Harbor Hospice, 517 Gaslight Blvd., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
