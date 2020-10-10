Rose Marie Randolph
Graveside services for Rose Marie Randolph, 71, of Lufkin will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Mrs. Randolph was born September 27, 1949 in Houston and died October 8, 2020 in a local hospital.
She loved reading books, crocheting, and taking care of her fur babies (her Chihuahuas) and especially loved going to Wal-Mart.
Survivors include her husband, Earl Randolph; daughter, Karri Brimer; grandchildren, Brittany Brimer, Jamie Brimer, Nevaeh Courtney, James Brimer; sister, Karen Rowe; brothers & sisters-in-law, Ray & Tina Randolph, Rayford & Linda Randolph, Lewis & Teresa Randolph, and Ricky & Tonya Randolph; nieces and nephews, other relatives, and numerous friends.
Mrs. Randolph was preceded in death by her mother, Letha (Williams) and father, Melvin Shearer.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors. www.sneadlintonfh.com
