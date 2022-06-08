Funeral services for Judith “Judy” Huggins, 86, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Steve Killam officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mrs. Huggins was born December 23, 1935 in Wells, Texas to the late Myrtle (Bowman) and John Elliott Ruby, and died Saturday, June 4, 2022 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Huggins worked as a Bookkeeper and retired from Lufkin Typewriters. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons and daughter-in-law, Ray and Tina Huggins of Longview, Richard Huggins of Zavalla; grandchildren and spouses, Vee and Wayne Haney of Kilgore, Rae Ann and Jared Ledbetter of Killeen, Amy Huggins of Haltom City, Kandi and Chris Fink of Humble; great-grandchildren, Justin, Jannah, Bridget, Caleb, Kyle, Jude, Zealan, Markus; brother and sister-in-law, James and Anna Lee Ruby of Nacogdoches; sisters, Peggy Townsend of Bunkie, Louisiana, Tillie Young of Wells; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clarence Huggins, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Townsend, Byron Townsend, Ralph Townsend, Wayne Haney, Jimmy Oxspring, and Robert Pegoda.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Joe W. Elliott House, 220 Gene Samford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon prior to the service.
