Funeral services for Nellie Jack (Fredregill) Mott Garcia, 78, of Pollok were held Saturday, October 9, 2021 at First United Pentecostal Church with Reverend Joseph Fortenberry officiating. Interment followed in Gann Cemetery.
Ms. Garcia was born April 27, 1943 in Webster Parish, Louisiana to the late Aaron Eskel Fredregill and Mary Lee (Patterson) Fredregill O’Rourke, and died Sunday, October 3, 2021 at her residence. She resided in Angelina County most of her life, in Pollok since 1995.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Freddie Jean Torres of Etoile, Debra Ann Mott of Pollok, Janice Marie (Mott) and Kelly Dwayne Russell of Pollok, Angela Denise (Mott) Lopez, Theresa Annette (Mott) and Rodney Stanley, all of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Danny Joe and Marivel Mott of Redland; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Ethel Fredregill, Agnes (Fredregill) Dorsey, and Betty Bell (Fredregill) Baker; brothers, Franklin Tillman “Bill” Fredregill, Wiley Eskel “Cowboy” Fredregill, James Autrey Fredregill, Joe Aaron Fredregill, and Mack Mitchell Fredregill; and son-in-law, Daniel Torres.
Pallbearers were Koty D. Russell, Kolby D, Russell, Michael Lopez, Joshua Harris, John Felhofer, and Michael Lebel.
Honorary pallbearers were Kelly D. Russell, Jody “Joe” Channel, Jacob Lopez, Man West, James Lebel, Josh “Willie” Torres, Jason “Mark” Mott, David Stanley, John Konner Felhofer, and Frank Fredregill.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Pentecostal Church, 3200 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
