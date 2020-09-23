Richard Allen Gee Jr.
Funeral services for Richard Allen Gee Jr., 37, of Huntington, will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Brian Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Fielders Cemetery.
Lil Rick was born April 8, 1983 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of Richard Allen Gee Sr. and Angie (Gillihan) Davis, and died Friday, September 18, 2020 in Colmesneil, TX.
Lil Rick loved his family deeply and worked hard to provide for them. They were his greatest treasure. He loved fishing, hunting, and working in the logging woods.
He is survived by his wife, Tishannah Gee of Huntington, TX; sons, Mason Gee, Cole Gee, and Jett Gee and their mother, all of Huntington, TX; step-daughter, Kierstan Ross of Houston, TX; step-son, Cyler Ross of Huntington, TX; step-son, Jerrin Thompson of Lufkin, TX; father, Rick Gee of Huntington, TX; mother and step-father, Angie and Charles Davis of Lufkin, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Christina and Bobby Evett of Huntington, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Brandon and Miranda Gee of Vinton, LA; niece and husband, Callie and Devin Baity; nephew, Carson Evett; niece, Presley Gee; paternal grandfather, Howard Gee; maternal grandmother and husband, Brenda and John Koogler; special friends, Angie Hill and Lynn Courtney; aunt and uncle, Anna and Gary Ellis; aunt, Kathy Hawley; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Tom Phillips, Lynn Courtney, Jason Carrell, Tyson Ellis, Josh Ellis, Shannon Cheney, Lando Ellis, and Michael Myers.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Brandon Gee and Bobby Evett.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Kay Gee; and uncle, Mike Gee.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. — 4:00pm, Friday, September 25, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
