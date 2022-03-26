Funeral services for Marvin Leon Ray, Jr., 66, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Elton Music officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mr. Ray was born January 20, 1956, in Lufkin, Texas, to M.L. Ray and Hilda Bell Ray, and died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mr. Ray spent over 50 years doing master electrician work. He worked at Texas Foundry for over 25 years and later ran his own business, Ray’s Electrical for many many years. Mr. Ray was an avid outdoorsman; he was an excellent hunter and fisherman and loved knives. Above all he loved his family dearly. Marvin never met a stranger.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph Fisher and husband, Rob of Lufkin, and Justin Ray and wife, Brandy of Lufkin; grandson, Bentley Ray of Huntington; granddaughter, Layci Hill of Lufkin; sister, Lilian Stilson of Lufkin; niece, Jessica Ray Grigg and husband Johnathan Smith of Lufkin; nephew, Michael Stilson and wife, Ashley of Lufkin; as well as former spouse, Carroll Ray Dickey of Lufkin; along with other family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Jacob Alan Ray.
Pallbearers will be Bryan Graves, Joseph Fisher, Justin Ray, Delton Holcomb, Ronny Bynum, and Michael Stilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rob Fisher and Jerry Holland
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
