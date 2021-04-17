Harvey Dee Lamon
Funeral services for Harvey Dee Lamon, 95, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Goodwin officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mr. Lamon was born June 24, 1925 in Linden, Texas to the late Betty Mae (Richardson) and John Frances Lamon, and died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Lamon resided in Lufkin most of his life. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the Korean Conflict and retired from Champion Paper Mill following 45 years of employment. Mr. Lamon enjoyed gardening, playing card games, watching Westerns, and carpentry work, including building houses. He loved family get-togethers and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Lamon was a Christian.
Survivors include his children and spouses, Jerry Lamon of Lufkin, Robin and Chuck Noel of Austin, Mark Lamon and Jayne Sandstrom of North Dakota, Rebecca Lamon, Kelly and Larry Sumrall, all of Lufkin, Summer and Richard Kelley of Huntington; grandchildren and spouses, Chris Noel, Craig and Carolina Noel, Jesse Lamon, Tyler Lamon, Kylie and Caden McMillon, Dustin and Johvon McPhail, Scott and Jennifer Lamon; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jean (Myers) Lamon; and son, Terry Lamon.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lamon, Dustin McPhail, Larry Sumrall, Chris Noel, Craig Noel, Jesse Lamon, and Tyler Lamon.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
