Toni Mahand
Saturday morning, 2/5/22, to the detriment of this earthly dwelling, Toni was welcomed to her heavenly home. She passed from this world to one without pain, after many brave battles in her mortal vessel, and under the constant care of her devoted husband. While her body failed, the victory of her spirit is forever, with God, and infinitely more rewarding than any offering here, however ardent our love.
She was born in San Antonio, almost 71 years ago, late in life to a doting mother who adored her. Her career led her to brighten the cities of Houston, Dallas, and eventually to Rusk, where she retired with her husband.
Toni had an uncanny gift with people, which made her very well suited to most any job that required adaptability and discourse with the public. She had the ability, in a single conversation to sift past the trappings of surface words and truly hear you, and then to make you laugh, in spite of yourself. This skill to see, to soothe — served in customer service, in her freelance work as aesthetician, in her role as a wife, mother, sister and friend.
She had an eye for beauty — your face, your attire, your spirit, or the room — nothing left Toni’s presence without becoming more beautiful. This meant you may stub your toe when the couch was suddenly in a different place, but after the pain subsided, you could not help but appreciate the loveliness of the change in the room; her permanent makeup had a similar effect. She crocheted, and many a loved one has a blanket or scarf made with yarn and love. There may be remnants of feline fluff on those articles, for she was a fierce lover of her kitties, her four legged children. Though often a quiet observer, she was a wealth of knowledge, on all manner of subjects, and easy to talk to. She had the ability to listen, but also to deliver the truth unflinchingly, especially when she felt led by the Holy Spirit. Toni was a straight shooter, in the words of her husband’s westerns — and she looked good doing it. Without ever diminishing anyone around her, she simply shone. In fact, her light brightened all around her, which is why she succeeded at so much.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years Mark Mahand, and her son Thaddeus Mahand, daughter Jenniffier Mahand Eady, and grandchildren Evander Mahand, Vivienne Eady, Parker Eady and William Mark Eady.
A memorial service to honor her is being held at Boren-Conner Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on February 11, 2022.
“When you remember me, it means that you have carried something of who I am with you, that I have left some mark of who I am on who you are. It means that you can summon me back to your mind even tough countless years and miles may stand between us. It means that if we meet again, you will know me. It means that even after I die, you can still see my face and hear my voice and speak to me in your heart. For as long as you remember me, I am never entirely lost.” Frederick Buechner
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.