James Edward “Jim” Gray
Funeral services for James Edward “Jim” Gray, 91, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Lufkin First United Methodist Church with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage and Brother Steve Killam officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the Kilgore City Cemetery.
Mr. Gray was born July 5, 1930 in Beckville, Texas to the late Bonnie Dee (Jones) and Lewis Edward Gray, and died Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Lufkin.
Jim was proud of his humble beginnings on Route 2 in Beckville. Uniquely, he played two senior football seasons as the quarterback. His dedication to his family was demonstrated when Jim had to leave high school in 1946 to assist his injured father but returned to school in 1947. He attributes this second senior year as an opportunity to refine his athletic skills and propel him towards his future accomplishments. He had the opportunity to attend Panola Jr. College from 1948-1950 and participated in the only seasons that Panola ever had football. He then attended East Texas State University, and later Stephen F. Austin State University for his graduate degree. A few of Jim’s athletic accolades include: 2 appearances in the Tangerine Bowl, selection for the Senior Bowl, induction to the initial East Texas State Athletic Hall of Fame, along with holding the Tangerine Bowl passing record for 50 years with 276 yards. While attending college he worked in oilfield construction, served in the Air Force ROTC, and played summer league semi-pro baseball. Jim was offered the opportunity to play for both the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies.
He began his career as a coach and teacher in 1954, following his beloved coach, Catfish Smith, from East Texas State to Longview High School. Jim then had two years of active duty from 1955-1957. Although he dreamt of being a pilot, his height prohibited him, and he served as a Special Investigator. An accomplishment Jim was proud of was 4 weeks of FBI training in Washington, DC. After his time in the Air Force, he returned to coach at Longview High School. He met his wife, Joyce, in the fall of 1959 while she was student teaching at Longview. The two wed on April 2, 1960 in Kilgore. February 13, 1961 — son, Eddie joined the family. Jim and family then relocated to pursue a coaching opportunity in Lufkin in 1963 and worked at Lufkin High School until 1969. He transitioned to school administration, serving as assistant principal at Lufkin Jr. High West, principal at Coston Elementary and then finished his career as principal at Lufkin Jr. High West, where he retired in 1989.
In his retirement, he enjoyed golfing at Lufkin Country Club with his Dew Busters. He mentored students, was involved with Lufkin ISD, and enjoyed visiting with staff at LISD administration building. Jim, known to them as Dooney, loved spending time with his grandchildren — sharing his childhood tales and teaching them how to drive, golf, fish, and shell peanuts.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Joyce Dean Gray of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Kristen Gray of Carrollton; grandson, Joel Gray and wife Courtney of Spring; granddaughter, Mari Gray of Houston; great-grandson, Benjamin Gray of Spring; brother, Weldon Gray of Gary; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles Gray and Fred Gray; and grandson, Evan Gray.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Walker, Joe Deason, Johnny Giles, Bubba Holland, Robert Carr, Roger Kelly, Pablo Torres, and Jim Wright.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lufkin First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or to a charity of your choice.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the service at the church.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
