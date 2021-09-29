Graveside services for Rose Marie McAdams, 90, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, with Bro. Josh Poage officiating.
Mrs. McAdams was born August 7, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Lottie (Smith) and William Dupree. She passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. McAdams was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Shirley McAdams Smith and husband Charles Smith, Larry McAdams and wife Young Mi, and John Patrick McAdams and Shelia Kerr; daughter-in-law, Kathy McAdams; brother, Marvin Dupree; and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Mrs. McAdams was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie McAdams; her parents; sons, Terry (Mac) McAdams and Charles McAdams; grandson, Jonathan Paul McAdams; sisters, Betty Haak and Jean Cobb; brothers, W. H. (Bill) Dupree, Leo Dupree and David Dupree; half-brother, James Dupree; and half-sisters, Jewel Fancher and Pauline Harrington.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time Friday in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street.
