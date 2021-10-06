Elder Roy Adams Sr., 87, native of Jamestown Community and resident of Jasper, Texas, transitioned on September 27, 2021.
For over 26 years, Elder Adams was honored to pastor both Huntington True Light Holiness Church in Huntington, TX and at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church in Lufkin, TX. April 2020 made 50 years of pastoring at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church. He influenced a multitude of lives nationally through his ministry for True Light Holiness Church, Incorporated. Elder Adams was faithful to God, his family and his church family until his passing. His legacy will live on because of his work, devotion, and a life well lived for God; a job well done.
Elder Adams was preceded in death by his parents Katie D. Adams and John Wesley Adams; his five siblings; Abella Young, Ertie Adams, Mertie Harris, Joylene Clursky, Bobby Joe Adams, his children Sampson Ray Adams and Roy Adams Jr., his great-grandchildren, Lanell N. Cauley, MaKaea Bowie, Fred’Shell Rogers, LaShell Rogers, Catheryn C. Smith and Emeree’ Rhayne Jenkins.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years Lillie B. Adams; his siblings Cleotra Hafford, Vance Orr, Roxanna Bootie, John D. Adams, Pauline Chaney; his children Lillie B. Cauley (Tommy) of Jasper, TX, Lesia Mae Reed (Jeffery) of Jasper, TX, Jenny M. Adams of Jasper, TX, Perry G. Adams (Littlene) of Jasper, TX, Charles R. Adams (Kelera) of Seattle, WA and Dorris E. Adams-Harris (Freddie) of Houston, TX; and twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-two great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing, Thursday, October 7, 2021 from 4:00pm to 6:00pm in Lufkin, Texas at Warren Temple True Light Holiness Church (405 South Warren Street, Lufkin, TX 75901).
Graveside viewing, Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 10:00am to 11:00am in Jasper, Texas at Huff Creek Cemetery (County Road 278 Jasper, Texas 75951).
Graveside Memorial Service, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 11:00am at the Huff Creek Cemetery in Jasper, Texas under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary (Jasper, TX).
To help protect each other from the Covid-19 Virus, the family has REQUIRED everyone to wear a face mask or face covering and practice social distancing at all times. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided.
