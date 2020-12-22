Memorial services for Sandra Lynn Carlin Reynolds, 66, of Pollok will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Reynolds was born September 10, 1954 in Texas City, Texas to Bessie Evelyn (Shotwell) and the late Edward Carlin, and died Friday, December 18, 2020 at her residence.
Ms. Reynolds was a prison guard for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice from which she retired after many years of service. She loved playing bingo lottery and enjoyed crocheting. She adored her nieces and nephews and will be remembered for always having candy for them. Ms. Reynolds was a member of Clawson Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her mother, Bessie Wood of Pollok; son, James Henry Howell; daughter, Regina Reynolds; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Joyce Carlin of Pollok; sister, Camille Jones of Pollok; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Roxanne Carlin of Lufkin; brother, Dennis Gray of Pollok; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Carlin and sister, Denise Gray.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
