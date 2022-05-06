Graveside services for Bonner “Sonny” Havard, 85, of Zavalla, will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Barge Cemetery in Zavalla with Bro. Jackson Colwell officiating.
Mr. Havard was born October 31, 1936, in Kennard, Texas, to Bonner Havard and Florence Audra (Bruce) Havard, and died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Zavalla.
Bonner loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children. He also enjoyed gardening and reading his bible. He was a bit of a prankster and enjoyed picking on people all in good fun. He had a great voice and loved to sing in his three piece band, singing both country and gospel music. He always left others with a word of encouragement saying, “Go With Jesus”.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Virginia “Ginnie” Havard of Zavalla, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Terresa and Darrell Bobbitt of Kennard, TX; special son, Derek Ponder of Zavalla, TX; special son and wife, Justin and Sarah Moody of Chireno, TX; special daughter, Jazmin Moody of Lufkin, TX; grandson and wife, Josh and Tiffany Bobbitt; grandson, Stephen Bobbitt; granddaughter, Laura Moody; grandson, Matthew Moody; granddaughter, Rynlee Moody, special grandchild, Aubree Carter; great-grandson Luke Bobbitt; great-granddaughter, Abigail Bobbitt; special niece, Carla Gaines; nephew and wife, Clayton and Jennifer Carter; nephew, Adam Carter; nephew and wife, Shane and Tammy Carter of Colmesneil, TX; niece, Lindsay Carter; nephew, Quinton Carter; special sister and husband, Sylvia and Shane Willoughby; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Genevieve and Delmer Carter Sr. of Zavalla, TX; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dale and Deb Carter; along with numerous other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Parents, and a number of brothers and sisters.
Pallbearers will be Justin Moody, Derek Ponder, Clayton Carter, Jacob Jordy, Adam Carter, and Austin Carter
Honorary pallbearers will be EO1 Ross, Tom E.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
