Funeral services for Dusty Glover, 40, of Jasper will be held Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Matt Tatum officiating. Interment will follow in the Stryker Cemetery in Corrigan.
Dusty was born April 11, 1982 in Lufkin, Texas to Nethia (Strickland) and Gerald Lynn Glover, and died Saturday, June 18, 2022 in Coleman, Texas.
Dusty had resided in Jasper for three years and had worked as a Pipe Fitter for Ref-Chem for the past five years. He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Jasper.
Survivors include his wife, Jessica Splettstosser Glover of Jasper; stepson, Kolton Splettstosser of Jasper; daughter, Berkleigh Glover of Jasper; parents, Lynn and Nethia Glover of Huntington; brothers, Bronson Glover of Harrah, Oklahoma, Robert Fenner, Jr. and wife Marci of Diboll, Michael Brent Glover of Huntington; nieces and nephews, Kimberly Fenner, Bradley Fenner, Logan Havard, all of Diboll, Braydon Hivnor, Madison Hivnor, both of Willis; in-laws, Michael and Trenna Splettstosser of Jasper; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Christine Glover; maternal grandparents, Troy and Lucille Strickland; cousins, Ashton Glover and Kirstee Williams; and sister-in-law, Brandi Heidemann.
Pallbearers will be Robert Fenner, Jr., Bronson Glover, Michael Glover, Bradley Fenner, Kolton Splettstosser, Johnathon McGuire, Lukey Smith, and Walter Matthews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Gray, Jeremy Rogers, Caleb Hankla, Logan Havard, Michael Collier, and Chip Kelley.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon prior to the service.
