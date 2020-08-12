Patricia Ann Young
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Young, 81, of Lufkin will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Pastor Jack Knox officiating.
Ms. Young was born September 27, 1938 in Covina, California to the late Charlotte Pearl (Hosfeldt) and Alva William Snodgrass, and died Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in a local hospital.
Ms. Young had resided in Lufkin for 50 years. She graduated from Lufkin High School and attended Stephen F. Austin State University. She was a Booking Agent for home fire alarms and was the voice of the “Tiger-Traffic Report” for KILT radio station in the 1960’s. She loved her pets, Honky, Mia and Bella. More than anything else, she loved working in her garden. Ms. Young was a member of First Christian Church.
Survivors include her sons, William Scott Young of Sugar Land, Eric Edward Young and wife Sarah of Austin; grandchildren, Taylor Sueann Young of Sugar Land, Haley Fay Young of Sugar Land; brother, Ronnie Snodgrass and wife Sandra of Lufkin; nephew, David Wayne Snodgrass and wife Teri; nieces, Leslie Detrick and husband Danny, Julie Kimble and husband Glen; cousins, Becky Allbritton Tynes, Mike Allbritton and wife Jan; special friends, Ethel Havard of Huntington, Molly McFadden and Lina Hauk of Tyler; plus numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
