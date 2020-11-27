Sally (Hubbard) Odom
A memorial service for Sally (Hubbard) Odom, 89, of Lufkin, will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Mark Newton officiating. A graveside service will precede the memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Sally Odom was born December 7, 1930 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Judge Oran L. Hubbard and Jimmie (Massingill) Hubbard. She passed away on November 20, 2020 in her home.
Sally was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was the consummate hostess, frequently entertaining and enjoying the company of family and friends in her home. She enjoyed assisting others with her talents in interior decoration, cooking, and gardening. Sally studied piano from primary school through college and appreciated a variety of music. She also enjoyed participating in the late Rita Jo Thompson’s line dancing classes with her friends. Hers was a lifetime of loving animals, and she regularly contributed to anima rescue organizations.
After graduating Lufkin High School in 1948, Sally attended Baylor University and Stephen F. Austin State University, majoring in elementary education. Her early career included teaching primary grades in Woodville and Dayton, Texas and Mt. Holly New Jersey. She married James B. Odom in 1955. The couple was stationed in Sherman, Texas and Mt. Holly, New Jersey during his service. After the Odoms returned to Lufkin, Sally continued teaching at Coston, Kurth, and Brookhollow elementary schools for twenty-seven years. Sally was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Grace Sunday school class at First Baptist Church, Lufkin.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Julie (Odom) Rogers and Dr. James Rogers, grandson, Seth Rogers of Georgetown, her beloved English Goldendoodle, Kate; cousins, Pat Massingill of Lufkin, Jeff, Joey, and Jessica Southern of Lufkin, Doug, John David and Jamison Southern of Lufkin, Jake and Elisa Southern of Lufkin, Patsy Head of Dallas, Joe, Dori, Samuel, Lauren, and Tommy Joe Head of Dallas, Nan and Don Davis of Georgetown, Stacy (Massingill) Rundle and Bob Rundle of Missouri City, Laura (Massingill) Maddox and Walter Maddox of Jasper; nephew, W.C. Jones III and wife Holly of Littleton, North Carolina; nephew, Tommy Jones and wife Beth of Baltimore, Maryland.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, James B. Odom and cousin, Jim Massingill.
Donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Lufkin, Guiding Eyes for the Blind (P.O. Box 97007, Washington, DC 20090-7007), East Texas Paws, Inc. (2881 FM 326, Lufkin)
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.